India Post to launch 24, 48-hour guaranteed mail, parcel delivery timelines

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards

There will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered next day from around 3-5 days at present
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours.

The minster said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards.

"We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours," Scindia said.

These services will be launched in January, he added.

He said that there will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered next day from around 3-5 days at present.

The minister said that the government aims to transformer India Post from a 'cost centre' to a 'profit centre' by 2029.

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaIndia PostIndia Posts

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

