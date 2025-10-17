India Post to launch 24, 48-hour guaranteed mail, parcel delivery timelines

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours.
The minster said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards.
"We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours," Scindia said.
These services will be launched in January, he added.
He said that there will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered next day from around 3-5 days at present.
The minister said that the government aims to transformer India Post from a 'cost centre' to a 'profit centre' by 2029.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
