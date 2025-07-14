Gujarat govt sanctions new bridge parallel to collapsed bridge in Vadodara

Days after the Mahisagar river bridge collapse tragedy in Vadodara district, the Gujarat government has approved the construction of a parallel two-lane bridge and approved ₹ 212 crore for the project-related work.

Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a segment of the 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed on July 9.

The death toll rose to 20 on Friday, while the search for a missing person continues, officials said on Sunday.

The old bridge near Gambhira village was a key link between central Gujarat and Saurashtra.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday granted administrative approval to the Roads and Buildings Department for the construction of a new bridge near Mujpur connecting Vadodara and Anand districts. The government has set a target to build the new structure in 18 months and the tendering process has been initiated, an official release stated. A detailed project report was recently prepared by the R&B Department after a survey. "Following the unfortunate collapse of the existing bridge, which disrupted connectivity between central Gujarat and Saurashtra and posed challenges for local commute₹ and students, the chief minister swiftly approved this new project," it said.