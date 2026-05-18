Gunveer Singh elevated as RBI Executive Director with effect from May 18

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Gunveer Singh as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 18, 2026. Prior to his promotion as ED, Singh was serving as chief general manager-in-charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems of the bank.

As Executive Director, Singh will look after the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

Singh, a Chartered Accountant, has over three decades of experience in the Reserve Bank, having worked in the areas of payment and settlement systems, banking and non-banking supervision, risk monitoring, government banking, and other areas in the Reserve Bank. He has also served as a payment systems expert at the Central Bank of Oman.