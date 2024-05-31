After receiving complaints about vehicle checks at night, the Gurugram DCP Traffic has instructed officers not to issue challans during these hours to avoid inconveniencing drivers.

Permission from senior officials is required before issuing any challan, a letter from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Virendra Vij, dated May 28, said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the letter, Vij stated, “Traffic Inspectors are ordered to command all the employees appointed under them in their jurisdiction that no vehicle should be stopped at night and no challan should be issued. If it is very necessary to issue a challan to a driver as per the MV Act, in that situation, the challan of that vehicle should be issued as per rules only after bringing it to the notice of the concerned gazetted officer/undersigned and obtaining permission.”

The DCP warned that strict action would be taken against any policeman who does not adhere to these rules. “The orders should be strictly followed. In case of negligence and carelessness, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned traffic police officer as per rules with immediate effect,” the letter emphasised.

Complaints of harassment against Gurugram police

To ensure smooth night traffic in Gurugram and resolve common inconveniences, night traffic police were deployed. However, complaints arose about traffic police unnecessarily stopping and harassing vehicles at night and issuing unwarranted challans.

Vij clarified that the role of night traffic personnel is to assist drivers, ensure safe routes, and manage road accident scenarios.

“The traffic personnel deployed at night should play an important role as Traffic Police, Gurugram by guiding and helping the common people and drivers and arranging safe routes to take them to their destinations and in case of a road accident. The injured persons should be immediately admitted to the nearest trauma center and the accident-hit vehicles should be immediately removed from the main road and traffic should be allowed to run smoothly,” the letter stated.

However, Vij also assured that the traffic police would remain vigilant against drunk drivers at night to prevent major accidents.

The traffic police conduct night campaigns against drunk drivers three to four days a week. Many reckless drivers in Millennium City violate rules and engage in dangerous stunts at night.

(With inputs from ANI)