Guv's office has been misused: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Siddaramaiah
Parameshwara further said Siddaramaiah will discuss with the legal team to decide the future course of action (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:20 PM IST
Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara on Saturday decried that the Governor's office has been 'misused' after Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with alternative site scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

He claimed that there was pressure from the top on Governor Gehlot, which is now proved.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The opposition cried foul and three activists lodged a complaint with Gehlot, accusing the CM of 'misusing' his position.

Siddaramaiah has rejected the allegations and asserted that his wife deserved a fair compensation.

Addressing reporters here, Parameshwara said, "It is clear that there is pressure from the top. There was no clear information that the CM had given any direction or even given oral instruction."

Yet, Siddaramaiah was served a showcause notice.

"We had categorically explained with minute details following the governor's showcause notice, how he (CM) has been framed... even if the Governor grants permission then we naturally feel that there was a pressure from the top," he alleged.

"We have been saying this from the beginning that the office of the Governor has been misused. Now it's proved."

The Minister said the CM will fight it legally.

"We have to see how the permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was given. We have already said we would fight it legally," he added.

Parameshwara further said Siddaramaiah will discuss with the legal team to decide the future course of action.

He said the party had earlier believed that the permission would not be granted after the cabinet gave a detailed explanation.


First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

