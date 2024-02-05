The Hindu side of the Gyanvapi mosque case filed a fresh plea in court on Monday, demanding an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the rest of the basements in the mosque premises.

Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, submitted the application at Varanasi's lower court. The application said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should conduct the study after removing the blocked entrance and debris.

Singh alleged in the petition that portions of the mosque's basements were not surveyed because the entrances were barred. As a result, the petition urged that the ASI complete the survey in the cellars without damaging the structure.

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking survey of 'wazukhana'

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, is set to hear a petition demanding the scientific survey of the 'wazukhana' and the surrounding sealed areas of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday.

The wazukhana (an ablution pond where worshippers wash themselves before praying at the mosque) was sealed in 2022 following a ruling from the Supreme Court. The Hindu side has alleged that the fountain-like feature in the wazukhana is a 'Shivling'.

The plea also demands another survey by the ASI in the ten cellars inside the mosque complex.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which managed the Gyanvapi mosque, on a petition challenging the Varanasi court's refusal to direct the ASI to conduct a survey of the 'wazukhana'.

The order was passed on a revised petition filed by Rakhi Singh, in which the primary contention was that the survey of the 'wazukhana', excluding its portion where a 'Shivling' was claimed to be found, is necessary to ascertain the religious character of the property in question.

However, denying Singh's appeal, the judge noted that in a ruling issued on May 17, 2022, the Supreme Court directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' is said to have been found, and thus, it is improper to direct the ASI to survey the area.