Home / India News / HAL likely to deliver 2 Tejas Mark-1A jets next month: Defence secy

HAL likely to deliver 2 Tejas Mark-1A jets next month: Defence secy

Defence Secretary R K Singh also said that the government is likely to ink a fresh contract with HAL for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets after the delivery of the two aircraft

Tejas Mark-1A, Tejas jets
The Indian Air Force had flagged concerns over delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mark 1A jets under a previous contract. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets are likely to be delivered next month by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Defence Secretary R K Singh said on Saturday.

Singh also said that the government is likely to ink a fresh contract with HAL for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets after the delivery of the two aircraft.

The Indian Air Force had flagged concerns over delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mark 1A jets under a previous contract.

"Hopefully, the first two of those will be delivered with weapons integration by the end of September," Singh said at the NDTV Defence Summit.

The defence secretary said about 38 Tejas jets are already in service and another 80-odd are being manufactured.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

The delivery of the jets is facing delays primarily due to the US defence major GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for the supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

Last week, the government approved an additional batch of 97 Tejas fighters at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore.

"I have made it clear to HAL that we will sign this contract only after HAL delivers two Tejas featuring a complete package," Singh said on the additional procurement.

He said HAL "will have an order book for four to five years".

"Hopefully, they (HAL) will be able to perfect this platform, integrate the radar and Indian weapons, so that it becomes a workhorse for us along with the Sukhoi," Singh said.

"There will still be a gap and for that gap we will have to look at some other options," he said, hinting at the procurement of more platforms for the Indian Air Force.

The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21 fighters.

The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons has gone down to 31 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today

Prez Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, discusses peace efforts ahead of SCO summit

Topics :Hindustan Aeronautics LtdHAL Hindustan AeronauticsTejas Mark 1 A

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story