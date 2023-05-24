IMD issues Orange alert in North India, predicts rainfall in hilly areas

Delhi | Heatwave has ended in entire India today. From today temperature will decrease and it will be cloudy. We have issued Orange Alert for hailstorms, storms and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in… — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the heatwaves in the country have ended.IMD's update comes after blistering heatwaves were recorded in various parts of the country. Relief can now be expected for citizens as the temperature will decline starting today.According to a LiveMint report, IMD issued an Orange alert for several places in North India and also predicted heavy rainfall in the hilly regions for the next two to three days.The advisory from the weather department came a day after it said that the upcoming western disturbances are expected to reduce the temperature from Wednesday amid rising temperatures in many cities of North India including Delhi.With temperatures surging to 46 degrees Celsius, Delhiites were witnessing severe heatwave conditions. These tough weather conditions put pressure on the power grid in the national capital. Simultaneously, it also increased difficulties for people working outside in the scorching heat."Heatwave has ended in entire India today. From today temperature will decrease and it will be cloudy. We have issued Orange Alert for hailstorms, storms, and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the hilly areas for the next 2-3 days. There are chances of storms in East India as well", RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD told ANI.On Tuesday, Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD Delhi Regional head told ANI, "The western disturbances are expected to provide much-needed relief to the residents of Delhi. "The Western Disturbance is hitting Northwest India. Its effect has started to be seen in Jammu-Kashmir. On May 24 and 25, it will have its effect in Northwest India, Delhi-NCR, and North Rajasthan. It will be cloudy and some light rain may also occur."He further added, "There are chances of hail storm also in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh, and some areas of North Rajasthan during this period. There will be thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi NCR as well on May 24 and 25."