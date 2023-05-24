Home / India News / IMD issues Orange alert in North India, predicts rainfall in hilly areas

IMD issues Orange alert in North India, predicts rainfall in hilly areas

IMD's update comes after blistering heatwaves were recorded in various parts of the country. Relief can now be expected for citizens as the temperature will decline starting today

BS Web Team New Delhi
IMD issues Orange alert in North India, predicts rainfall in hilly areas

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the heatwaves in the country have ended.

IMD's update comes after blistering heatwaves were recorded in various parts of the country. Relief can now be expected for citizens as the temperature will decline starting today.

According to a LiveMint report, IMD issued an Orange alert for several places in North India and also predicted heavy rainfall in the hilly regions for the next two to three days.

The advisory from the weather department came a day after it said that the upcoming western disturbances are expected to reduce the temperature from Wednesday amid rising temperatures in many cities of North India including Delhi.

With temperatures surging to 46 degrees Celsius, Delhiites were witnessing severe heatwave conditions. These tough weather conditions put pressure on the power grid in the national capital. Simultaneously, it also increased difficulties for people working outside in the scorching heat.

"Heatwave has ended in entire India today. From today temperature will decrease and it will be cloudy. We have issued Orange Alert for hailstorms, storms, and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the hilly areas for the next 2-3 days. There are chances of storms in East India as well", RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD told ANI.


On Tuesday, Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD Delhi Regional head told ANI, "The western disturbances are expected to provide much-needed relief to the residents of Delhi. "The Western Disturbance is hitting Northwest India. Its effect has started to be seen in Jammu-Kashmir. On May 24 and 25, it will have its effect in Northwest India, Delhi-NCR, and North Rajasthan. It will be cloudy and some light rain may also occur."

He further added, "There are chances of hail storm also in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh, and some areas of North Rajasthan during this period. There will be thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi NCR as well on May 24 and 25."

Also Read

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

Trying to take justice to every door through technology: CJI Chandrachud

Himachal Governor reviews progress on development of NHAI projects

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates new Jharkhand High Court building

India, Australia aim to conclude comprehensive trade deal by end of 2023

Topics :HeatwaveHeatwave in IndiaRainfallheavy rainsIMDBS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story