Hardeep Singh Puri visiting Kuwait to pay condolences over demise of Emir

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is travelling to Kuwait on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy to pay condolences on the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on behalf of the government and people of India.

Puri will also deliver personal letters of condolences from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Emir Jaber Al-Sabah, who played a key role in boosting India-Kuwait relations, died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

"India stands united in mourning with the leadership and the people of Kuwait," the MEA said, adding the large Indian expatriate community in that country will miss his "presence and compassionate care".

New Delhi has already declared a "state mourning" on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

In the demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who took the country towards progress and prosperity, the MEA said.

"The government and people of India express their deepest condolences on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait on December 16," it said in a statement.

"Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, will be visiting Kuwait as the prime minister's special envoy on December 17 to pay condolences on behalf of the government and the people of India," it added.

The MEA also referred to the role the late Emir played in strengthening India-Kuwait ties.

"India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir. He was steadfast in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries," it said.