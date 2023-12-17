Home / India News / Unemployment among graduates declines to 13.4% between July 2022, June 2023

Unemployment among graduates declines to 13.4% between July 2022, June 2023

The data showed the highest unemployment in Andaman & Nicobar Island at 33 per cent, followed by Ladakh at 26.5 per cent and Andhra Pradesh at 24 per cent

Unemployment rate among graduates in a the age group of 15 years and above has declined to 13.4 per cent in 2022-23 from 14.9 per cent in year ago, according to a government survey.

As per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the lowest unemployment rate among graduates aged 15 years and above witnessed in Chandigarh at 5.6 per cent, which was followed by Delhi with 5.7 per cent during 2022-23.

The data showed the highest unemployment in Andaman & Nicobar Island at 33 per cent, followed by Ladakh at 26.5 per cent and Andhra Pradesh at 24 per cent.

Among larger states, the unemployment rate was high in Rajasthan at 23.1 per cent and in Odisha at 21.9 per cent.

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force.

Considering the importance of the availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals, the NSSO launched the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017.

The reference period here is from July 2022 to June 2023.

Earlier, five annual reports have been brought out on the basis of the data collected in PLFS during July 2017-June 2018, July 2018-June 2019, July 2019-June 2020, July 2020-June 2021 and July 2021-June 2022.

Now the NSSO has released the sixth annual report on the basis of the Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted during July 2022-June 2023.

"The field work for the collection of information in respect of the samples, allotted for the period of July 2022-June 2023, was completed timely for the first visit as well as revisit samples, except for 51 first visit and 68 revisit FSUs for the state of Manipur, allotted in the last quarter, April-June 2023, which were treated as casualties, due to disturbed field situation and unavailability of internet services," the report said.

