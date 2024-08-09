Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh Phogat's CAS hearing today

Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh Phogat's CAS hearing today

Salve's expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh
Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Harish Salve, a renowned Indian lawyer, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday, regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics.

Salve's expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The ad hoc hearing at CAS is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST).

The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

Chopra embodies excellence, will inspire generations: Prez Murmu, PM Modi

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

Why the collapse of a friendly govt in Bangladesh is bad news for India

People shifted from Moreh, Imphal to safer areas to save lives: Manipur CM

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

Wrestling Federation of India President, Sanjay Singh, responded by urging Phogat to reconsider her decision.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized that Phogat's announcement seemed hasty and suggested that she should discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon returning to India.

He highlighted her significant contributions and performance in the sport, indicating that it would be premature to make such a decision in the heat of the moment.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Babita Phogat asks cousin Vinesh to reconsider retirement

Olympics 2024: WFI president urges Vinesh to reconsider retirement decision

Olympics 2024: Abhinav Bindra calls Vinesh as true spirit of warrior

Dharmendra calls Vinesh Phogat 'daughter of soil' post Hema's weight remark

Ex-hockey captain Viren Rasquinha details Phogat's disqualification reasons

Topics :Vinesh PhogatHarish SalveIOA

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story