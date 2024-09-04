Hartalika Teej 2024: Know about history, significance and ritual timings

Along with Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teej is one of three major Teej festivals observed in the Sawan and Bhadrapada months. This Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, with a one-month gap between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej. This year, on Friday, September 6, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated in various parts of India. Rituals and prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are conducted on this day to seek their blessings for marital bliss and happiness. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hartalika Teej 2024: Ritual Timings • Date: Friday, September 6, 2024.

• Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 6:03 AM to 8:34 AM

• Duration: 2 Hours 31 Minutes

• Tritiya Tithi starts: 12:21 PM on September 5, 2024.

More From This Section

• Tritiya Tithi concludes: 3:01 PM on September 6, 2024.

Hartalika Teej: History

The term "Hartalika" is derived from two Sanskrit words, "Harat," meaning abduction, and "Aalika," meaning female friend. Goddess Parvati, according to myth was engrossed in Lord Shiva's penance after accepting him as her husband. She was kidnapped by her friends and taken to the woods.

Parvati was not yet ready for her father's proposal to Lord Vishnu. On Hartalika Teej, Parvati made an idol of Lord Shiva from clay and worshipped him. Lord Shiva was pleased with her worship and vowed to wed her. Later, Parvati's father, Himalaya, approved the marriage as well. Devotees' wishes are promptly fulfilled by keeping the Hartalika Teej fast.

Hartalika Teej: Significance

Hartalika Teej represents the themes of friendship, devotion, and the significance of marital happiness, married women who seek blessings for their husbands' longevity and well-being will find the festival particularly meaningful.

Women perform a variety of rituals, such as fasting and making idols of Shiva and Parvati out of clay or sand, which are then worshipped. With Hartalika Teej 2024 just around the corner, the customs that celebrate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati reflect the goals of individuals for marital joy and prosperity.