State govt aims for Rajasthan's all-round development, says CM Sharma

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday that the all-round development of Rajasthan and the welfare of the residents is the only aim of the state government.

He said that every MLA has an important role in fulfilling this aim. As a public representative, they should be ready to work in the public interest.

Sharma was addressing a meeting with the MLAs of the Kota division at his residence on Saturday regarding the implementation of the announcements of the previous budget and preparations for the upcoming budget.

According to the official statement, Sharma said that the public elects an MLA with a lot of aspirations and expectations. In such a situation it is the responsibility of the public representative to live up to the trust of the people.

In the meeting, the chief minister took detailed information from each MLA about the progress of the work of the budget announcements related to their assembly constituency.

Sharma said that the state government has given a lot of gifts to every section of the state and every assembly constituency in the last budget. It is necessary that before the upcoming budget, the announcements made in the previous budget are implemented on the ground.

Also Read

Sharma said that the MLAs should play an active role in their assembly constituencies and regularly monitor the progress.

He instructed the officials to coordinate with the MLAs and ensure timely implementation of the work at every stage of infrastructure development from financial approval to land allocation, preparation of DPR and commencement of construction work. He asked the MLAs to prepare a list of works related to public interest for the upcoming budget and send it.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar, MLAs Pratap Singh Singhvi, Sandeep Sharma, Kaluram, Kanwarlal, Radheshyam Bairwa, Lalit Meena, Kalpana Devi and Govind Prasad were also present in the meeting.