Haryana CM launches upgraded liquor tracking system, online excise services

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched an upgraded QR code-based 'Track and Trace' system for liquor and eight online excise services aimed at improving transparency, strengthening regulatory oversight and boosting state revenue through digital governance.

The chief minister launched the initiatives while reviewing the Excise and Taxation Department's Haryana Vision-2047 roadmap, the implementation of chief ministerial announcements and departmental commitments.

Under the upgraded 'Track and Trace' system, every liquor bottle will be assigned a unique QR code, enabling authorities to monitor its movement from distilleries and bottling plants to wholesale distributors and retail outlets.

The government said the system would help curb the circulation of illicit liquor, improve compliance with excise laws, check tax evasion and smuggling, and facilitate real-time monitoring of the supply chain.

Saini also launched eight online excise services, including the online grant of temporary liquor-serving licences (L-12A-C) for social and public events such as concerts, exhibitions and other functions. The new digital services also cover annual registration of marriage palaces and banquet halls, licences for denatured spirit outlets, permits for industrial and medicinal spirit possession, and approvals for extending the operating hours of retail liquor vends. According to the government, the services have been developed on a fully paperless workflow, allowing applicants to submit applications online, track their status and receive approvals within seven working days. Automated processing is expected to reduce human intervention and make licensing more transparent and efficient.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the new systems across the state. During the meeting, Saini also urged taxpayers to avail the benefits of the One-Time Settlement Scheme (OTS)-2026, which came into effect on June 1 for settlement of dues under pre-GST tax laws, including the Value Added Tax (VAT), Central Sales Tax (CST) and the Haryana General Sales Tax Act. Under the scheme, taxpayers are eligible for a 100 per cent waiver of penalty and interest, along with concessions in tax payable across different slabs. The government has also introduced a document-linked relief mechanism under which tax demands can be reduced upon verification of statutory forms.