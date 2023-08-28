Haryana govt announces 20% quota for SCs in Group A, B promotions

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that Scheduled Castes will get 20 per cent reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs.

As the monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha is underway, Haryana CM Khattar in the House said "Today, I announce the implementation of 20 per cent reservation for scheduled caste employees in promotion in Group-A and Group-B category government jobs".

Directorate of Information Public Relations and Language said that many MLAs expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Haryana over this decision.

"Many MLAs including Rajya Sabha MP Shri Krishan Lal Panwar expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Manohar for giving reservation to scheduled castes in promotion in A, B category of government jobs," an official statement said.

Chief Minister Khattar also said that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is voluntary for the farmers.

"He made it clear that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is voluntary for the farmers. However, as per the rules and guidelines of the scheme, those who have taken a loan can opt for the scheme up to 7 days before the last date to register under the scheme," an official statement issued by DPR Haryana said.