Haryana govt asks to avoid use of 'Harijan', 'Girijan' in official comms

The Haryana government has asked all its departments, public and educational institutes and others to "strictly avoid" using the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communications in respect of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) respectively.

The Haryana Chief Secretary's Office issued a letter in this regard on Tuesday.

Mahatma Gandhi had named the SCs as 'Harijans', meaning 'people of God'. However, BR Ambedkar was against the use of 'Harijans' and he preferred to call them Dalits.

"The Haryana government has issued directions to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Boards, Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and Registrars of Universities in the State to strictly avoid the use of terms such as 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official matters and correspondence," an official statement said.