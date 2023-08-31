Home / India News / Haryana govt to run 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign from Sept 1 to Dec 31

Haryana govt to run 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign from Sept 1 to Dec 31

Families with income up to Rs 3 lakh will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 to get a health card, he added

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Haryana's health department will run an 'Ayushman Bhava' special campaign from September 1 to December 31 with an aim to achieve comprehensive coverage of the health scheme across the state.

The four-month-long campaign will reach out to every household and involve the entire populace, said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday to discuss the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign.

Kaushal said under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) families with annual income up to Rs 1.8 lakh will be provided free health cards.

Families with income up to Rs 3 lakh will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 to get a health card, he added.

Kaushal, as per an official statement, said nearly eight lakh citizens will be issued the health cards under the scheme.

Moreover, the village-level gram sabhas will be organised to raise awareness about health, hygiene and nutrition.

The chief secretary said Ayushman Fairs will be hosted at the health and wellness centres every Saturday and Sunday during the run of the campaign.

These fairs will offer healthcare services related to diabetes, blood pressure, cancer, oral and cervical health, tuberculosis, leprosy, infectious diseases, maternal and child health, immunization, and eye examinations.

Medical colleges will also conduct Ayushman Fairs at all community health centres on a weekly basis, he added.

The chief secretary said the health check-ups will be conducted for all children from birth to 18 years of age in the Anganwadi centres and government schools.

Highlighting the Seva Pakhwada programme, he outlined its implementation across all health centres, including health and wellness centres, community health centres, hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

The chief secretary said the initiative will emphasise cleanliness and seek cooperation from the anganwadi centres, accredited social health activist workers, gram panchayats, and also other government departments.

Topics :HaryanaHaryana Government

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

