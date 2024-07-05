Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana govt transfers 12 IAS officers, Anurag Rastogi named new home secy

Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses at an event to hand over the allotment letters of 30 square-yard plots to Antyodaya beneficiaries, in Rohtak, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 7:13 AM IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday transferred 12 IAS officers while appointing 1990-batch officer Anurag Rastogi as the new home secretary.

According to a government order, Rastogi has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary of home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice departments.

In addition, as additional chief secretary, he will continue to hold his finance and planning departments.

Rastogi takes over as home secretary from Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad.

The reshuffle in the top bureaucracy was on the cards for some time after the Lok Sabha polls and comes months before assembly elections, due later this year.

More than a week ago, in another major reshuffle, the Haryana government transferred 23 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 27 Haryana Police Service officers.

Among other transfers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Anurag Agarwal -- the chief electoral officer and additional chief secretary of the elections department -- has been posted as additional chief secretary in the irrigation and water resources department.

Phool Chand Meena, the managing director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, will be the new Hisar division commissioner in addition to his present duties.

Geeta Bharti, the Hisar division commissioner and managing director of the Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance and Development Corporation, will also be the commissioner of Ambala division.

Ankur Gupta, additional chief secretary in the agriculture and farmers welfare department, has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary in the cooperation department and as additional chief secretary in the personnel department (appointments).

Anand Mohan Sharan, additional chief secretary in the environment, forests and wildlife department, has been posted as additional chief secretary in the labour department, in addition to his present duties.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, the cooperation department's additional chief secretary, will be the new additional chief secretary in the agriculture and farmers welfare department and additional chief secretary in the animal husbandry and dairying department.

Vineet Garg, additional chief secretary in the higher education department, has been posted as additional chief secretary in the school education department.

Rajiv Rattan, director general of higher education and secretary of the higher education department, will be commissioner of the Karnal division, in addition to his present duties.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

