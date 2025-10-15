Home / India News / Time to expand bilateral ties between India, Mongolia, says President Murmu

Time to expand bilateral ties between India, Mongolia, says President Murmu

India and Mongolia are 'Strategic Partners', 'Third Neighbours', and 'Spiritual Neighbours', the President said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Murmu said India attaches the highest priority to its development and capacity-building partnership with Mongolia. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it is time to further expand bilateral ties between India and Mongolia by adding contemporary dimensions of cooperation.

Welcoming Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said that shared cultural heritage and democratic values are the foundation of India-Mongolia relations.

India and Mongolia are 'Strategic Partners', 'Third Neighbours', and 'Spiritual Neighbours', the President said.

Murmu said India attaches the highest priority to its development and capacity-building partnership with Mongolia, and is fully committed to the timely completion of all the projects currently underway, which will emerge as lasting symbols of India-Mongolia friendship and cooperation.

The President also appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries, as members of the Global South, in multilateral fora, including at the United Nations.

Both leaders agreed that it is time to further expand the bilateral ties between the two countries by adding new and contemporary dimensions of cooperation that will benefit the people of both countries, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Murmu termed the visit very special as the two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their relations.

The President noted that during the visit of the President of Mongolia, several decisions were taken to strengthen cultural relations and development partnership between the two countries.

Murmu said that over the past 25 years, India has undertaken various cultural projects in Mongolia, including the restoration of Buddhist monasteries and the reprinting of ancient manuscripts.

Also, India is a natural destination for Mongolian Buddhist monks to pursue spiritual education, the President said.

She expressed confidence that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cultural exchange programme concluded today will provide a strong foundation for further promoting cultural exchanges.

Murmu also hosted a banquet in the Mongolian President's honour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DRDO signs MoU to develop 300 MW solar projects across its establishments

Bus fire in Jaisalmer: 20 dead, 16 injured; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Naveen Patnaik to appear in public on 79th birthday, join BJD's yatra

News highlights: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Premium

Datanomics: Women secure 7% of Nobel Prizes, mostly in Literature & Peace

Topics :Droupadi Murmubilateral tiesSouth Asia

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story