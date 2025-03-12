Haryana civic polls: BJP set for clean sweep, leads in all 8 mayoral seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP’s) candidate for mayor won the Ambala municipal corporation election, and the party's nominees were ahead in eight other local bodies in Haryana as vote counting began on Wednesday. The Congress, looking to regain support after losing the 2024 state assembly elections, was behind in the race. The elections were held to elect mayors and ward members for seven municipal corporations, presidents and ward members for four municipal councils, and members for 21 municipal committees. Additionally, by-elections were conducted for the presidential posts in Sohna (Gurugram), Assandh (Karnal), and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra). In Ambala, BJP’s Shailja Sachdeva won the mayoral election, defeating Congress candidate Amisha Chawla by 20,487 votes. In Faridabad, BJP’s Parveen Joshi was ahead of Congress’ Lata Rani, while in Gurugram, BJP’s Raj Rani was leading against Seema Pahuja.

Tight security during vote counting

In Gurugram, DCP West Karan Goel said, “We have set up all the facilities, and government employees have been assigned the counting duty. There are 36 wards in MCG [Municipal Corporation of Gurugram]. The counting for Mayor will take place first, and later, simultaneously, the counting for ward members will take place. Security forces have been deployed.”

In Sirsa, DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav said, “Security has been tightened, and the counting is underway. We have deployed over 600 officials for counting, and the second round is in progress.”

Meanwhile, in Karnal, DSP Rajeev Kumar assured that security is being strictly maintained.

He said, “There is multi-layer security; one layer is outside, one layer is here and beyond that, there are two layers inside, so multi-layer security has been done, and many policemen have been deployed in it. It is going on peacefully, and the election will be held peacefully. It has started. Yes, the process started at 8 o’clock and it is still going on. It is peaceful. It will be peaceful even further. We’ve also conducted checks outside, ensuring that items like mobile phones, smartwatches, and wallets are in order.” The administration has arranged for all requirements inside the venue, Kumar said.

Counting across multiple districts

Similar counting of votes are taking place in Jhajjar and other districts amid tight security. The voting for the municipal elections was held on March 2.

The Haryana State Election Commission announced these elections for seven major municipal corporations, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamuna Nagar. In addition, elections were conducted for 21 Municipal Committees, including Barara in Ambala, Bawani Khera, Siwani, Loharu in Bhiwani, Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad, and Farrukh Nagar in Gurugram.

[With inputs from PTI]