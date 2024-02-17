Haryana, Raj sign MoU on Yamuna water sharing via underground pipelines

Haryana and Rajasthan have signed an agreement to jointly prepare a detailed project report for the transfer of Rajasthan's share of Yamuna water from Hathnikund in Haryana through underground pipelines and its subsequent utilisation in areas such as Jhunjhunu and Churu.

The memorandum of understanding was signed after a meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat emphasized that the resolution of this long-standing issue would pave the way for the implementation of projects crucial for meeting the drinking water needs of Rajasthan, particularly Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts.

After deliberations, a consensus was arrived for preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) jointly by the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan for transfer of water through underground pipelines.

The state governments will prepare and finalise the DPR for transfer of water through underground pipelines during July-October up to 577 MCM for drinking water supply and other requirements for Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and other districts of Rajasthan after utilisation of full capacity (24,000 cusec) of the Western Yamuna Canal by Haryana including Delhi share at Hathnikund under Phase-1 of the project.

Both the states shall extend full cooperation in preparation and finalisation of the DPR within a period of four months, the memorandum said.

After construction of three identified storages in Upper Yamuna Basin, namely Renukaji, Lakhwar and Kishau, the corresponding share of Rajasthan at Hathnikund during the rest of the period shall be conveyed through the same system for drinking water and irrigation purpose to the extent possible, according to the MoU.

According to an official, one of the key decisions arising from the meeting was the agreement to create facilities for the optimal utilisation of Yamuna water by Rajasthan and Haryana as per their allocations specified in the MoU of 1994.

This issue has been a point of contention for over two decades since the signing of the MoU on May 12, 1994, allocating water shares among co-basin states.