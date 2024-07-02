Hathras tragedy: Stampede at religious event kills 116, most victims women

A stampede at a religious congregation here killed 116 people on Tuesday as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years.

The stampede took place as people headed home after a ‘satsang' in the district's Phulrai village, conducted by a preacher known as Bhole Baba.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Twenty-seven bodies were brought to a hospital in neighbouring Etah district. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said 23 of them were women. And 89 lay dead in Hathras itself.

Aligarh Range Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur put the death toll at 116.



Victims, dead or unconscious, were brought to the Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre in trucks and ‘tempos'. The bodies lay scattered outside the health centre as people milled around them.



One video clip showed a woman crying, sitting amid five or six bodies in a truck. Another showed a man and a woman lifeless in another vehicle.







Clips before the stampede showed people in a large ‘shamiana' listening to Bhole Baba. The baba sat before them on a throne-like chair.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said the satsang was a private function for which the sub-divisional magistrate had granted permission. The local administration provided security outside the venue while the arrangements inside were made by organisers, he added.



Eyewitness Shakuntala Devi told PTI Videos that the stampede took place while people were leaving the venue after the ‘satsang', which was a day-long affair. People fell atop each other, she said, and then the bodies were pulled out.



According to Sikandra Rao sub divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar, the stampede took place when devotees tried to get a glimpse of Bhole Baba as the event ended. They also wanted to collect some soil from around the baba's feet, he told PTI.

Satsang participant Sonu Kumar blamed the slippery ground for the stampede.



“When Guru ji left the place after almost one and half hours, all of a sudden devotees ran behind him to touch his feet,” he said. When they turned back, some slipped.



Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar blamed “overcrowding” at the ‘satsang'.



Another eyewitness, who left the place before the ‘satsang' ended said the arrangements were not adequate, given the number of devotees.



Agra's additional director general of police and Aligarh divisional commissioner are part of a team that would probe in the incident, the state government said. The team has been asked to give its report in 24 hours.



Amid his reply to a two-day debate in Parliament on the motion of thanks on the President's address to both Houses of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths.



"In the midst of discussions, I have also been given sad news. It has come to my attention that there have been many tragic deaths in the stampede in Hathras, UP," he said in the Lok Sabha.



The prime minister said senior officials of the central government are in constant contact with the Uttar Pradesh administration to coordinate aid efforts.



On social media, President Droupadi Murmu said the news was heart-rending. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed sadness.



An FIR will be registered against the organisers of the event, a state government statement said.



The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each person killed in the stampede. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a similar announcement.







Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the Hathras stampede that left over 100 dead in the Uttar Pradesh town.

The CM expressed solidarity with the affected.

On the Raj Bhavan's official 'X' handle, Ravi said: "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives in the unfortunate stampede at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh." He said state ministers Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and Sandeep Singh were headed for Hathras. The chief secretary and the state police chief too were directed to reach the spot.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The CM said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the incident.





Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha expressed condolences over the death of 116 people who lost their lives in a stampede incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic stampede in Hathras, saying he was deeply saddened by the incident. "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in which more than 100 people have lost their lives and several others have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured," Raghav Chadha wrote in a post on X. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to those injured. We stand with the people affected in this difficult time," he said.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in several deaths. This incident at a crowded religious event highlights the critical importance of ensuring safety at public gatherings. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims," Vijayan said in a post on X.