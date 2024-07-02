Hathras stampede: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of dead

Hathras: An injured being taken to the hospital after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow over the stampede in Hathras and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The stampede occurred during a religious congregation at a 'satsang' event in Uttar Pradesh's Pulrai village where a large number of people had gathered.

More than 50 people were killed and several others injured in the stampede.

Amidst his reply to a two-day debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address to both Houses of Parliament, Modi condoled the death.

"In the midst of discussions, I have also been given sad news. It has come to my attention that there have been many tragic deaths in the stampede in Hathras, UP," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

"I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he said.

The prime minister said senior officials of the central government are in constant contact with the Uttar Pradesh administration to coordinate aid efforts.



"Through this forum, I assure everyone that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims," he said.

The PM Office (PMO) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras.

"The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO said in a post on X.

Senior officials reported that among the deceased were 23 women, three children and a man. Reports from the scene indicated that victims, either deceased or unconscious, were transported to medical facilities in Sikandara Rao.

Hathras MP Anoop Pradhan told PTI Videos outside Parliament that this is an extremely unfortunate incident.

"I have spoken with our district officer, the district's legislator and the superintendent of police. There is no exact figure yet, but many people have tragically died and many others are injured. They are being treated in nearby hospitals," Pradhan said.



President Droupadi Murmu said the loss of lives in a stampede in Hathras was heart-rending and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the stampede at a religious congregation at Hathras and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, Shah said the local administration is engaged in relief work.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The chiefs of the SP and the BSP Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati expressed deep grief over the deaths in a stampede in Hathras district during a religious congregation.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Yadav has demanded immediate provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.

In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, "It is very sad that a large number of people died and many were injured in a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras district of UP and a young man was killed during a Buddhist/Bhim Katha in Agra."

"The government should investigate these incidents and take appropriate action and provide financial assistance to the victim families," she said. "The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.