Operation Sindoor not suspended due to intervention of anyone: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday virtually rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of intervening to stop the Indo-Pak conflict following Operation Sindoor, saying the action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.

Speaking at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations organised by the union government here, he said 'Operation Sindoor' would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future.

"There are some people who ask whether the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened because of the intervention of someone. I would like to make it clear. The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of someone's intervention," he said.