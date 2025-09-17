Home / India News / Don't worry about us, says HC; dismisses plea against 'Jolly LLB 3' movie

Don't worry about us, says HC; dismisses plea against 'Jolly LLB 3' movie

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad appeared amused and said it was not worried about the same

gavel
The Jolly LLB 3' movie is slated for release on September 19. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama "Jolly LLB 3" alleging mockery of judges and lawyers, noting the court was used to such mockery.

"Don't worry about us," the HC said.

The petition filed by the Association for Aiding Justice through advocate Chandrakant Gaikwad sought a stay on the release of the movie and also deletion of the song, 'Bhai Vakeel Hai', which it claimed was derogatory towards the legal profession. 

The petitioner's lawyer, Dipesh Siroya, said the movie and song make a mockery of not just lawyers but also judges, as in a scene, the judges are referred to as "mamu", a slang he said was derogatory and insulting to the judiciary.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad appeared amused and said it was not worried about the same.

"We have been facing mockery since day one. Don't worry about us," the court said, dismissing the plea.

The filmmakers informed the bench that a similar plea against the movie was filed before the Allahabad High Court, and the same was dismissed.

The movie is slated for release on September 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Railways introduces new online booking rule from Oct 1, know more

CM Siddaramaiah announces ₹70,000 cr irrigation boost for Kalyana Karnataka

Nitish transfers ₹802 cr to 1.64 mn workers' accounts on Vishwakarma Puja

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Kejriwal extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Topics :Bombay High CourtBombay HCAkshay Kumar

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story