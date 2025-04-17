HC grants relief to Shemaroo employees in Rs 400 cr GST penalty case

The Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to three employees of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, staying coercive action in connection with personal penalty demands of nearly Rs 400 crore under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The tax authorities had issued show cause notices to the employees and subsequently passed orders imposing these penalties under Section 122(1A) of the Central GST Act. These penalties were challenged on constitutional and procedural grounds.

As per Section 122(1A) of the CGST Act, if a company commits a GST offence such as issuing fake invoices, availing ineligible input tax credit or suppressing sales, any person who was in charge of or responsible for the offence—and who actually caused or helped commit it—can be penalised individually. This penal provision, which came into force on January 1, 2021, applies to directors, managers, finance heads or any employee who knowingly and actively participated in the wrongdoing. The penalty amount is equal to the tax amount evaded or wrongfully claimed, making it punitive in nature.

A division bench comprising Justice B P Colabawalla and Justice F P Pooniwalla found a prima facie case in favour of the petitioners and directed that no steps be taken against the employees until the matter is heard on merits. The next hearing is scheduled for June 10. The dispute originated from an input tax credit (ITC) issue involving Rs 70 crore, which tax authorities alleged Shemaroo had falsely claimed. However, the tax department went beyond the company and imposed steep penalties of Rs 133 crore on three employees and another Rs 133 crore on the company itself. The department alleged that the employees were directly responsible for decisions that led to the tax irregularities.