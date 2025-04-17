Home / India News / NH 10 to remain closed between Sevoke-Rangpo on Apr 18-19 for repairs

NH 10 to remain closed between Sevoke-Rangpo on Apr 18-19 for repairs

The NHIDCL has advised travellers heading to or from Siliguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Sikkim to plan their trips carefully, as traffic snarls are expected due to these closures

road construction infra
During this period, the movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 3 am to 6 pm on both days. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Highway 10 will be intermittently closed for repairs on April 18 and 19 between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim, an official order said on Thursday.

The NH-10 connects Siliguri in West Bengal to Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. It is a critical route for connecting Sikkim to the rest of the country.

The distance between Sevoke and Rangpo is around 53 km.

The order issued by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said the highway will be closed for all types of vehicles between Sevoke and Rangpo from 0300 hours to 0600 hours, 0700 to 0800, 0900-1000, 1100-1200, 1300-1400,1500-1600 and 1700 to 1800 hours on both the days.

During this period, the movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 3 am to 6 pm on both days.

The NHIDCL has advised travellers heading to or from Siliguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Sikkim to plan their trips carefully, as traffic snarls are expected due to these closures.

For those looking to avoid NH 10 disruptions, alternative routes have been suggested, including the NH717A through Bagrakote and the Military Highway via Gorubathan.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCPA issues notices to coaching centres for false claims, unfair practices

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt prepares development roadmap for post-Maoist Bastar

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu named among WEF's young global leaders

Delhi HC tears into DPS Dwarka for mistreating students over unpaid fees

JNU professor terminated on charges of molesting foreign researcher

Topics :National HighwaysNHAIRoad construction roads repair

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story