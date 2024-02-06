Home / India News / HC imposes fine on Karnataka CM, directs him to appear before special court

HC imposes fine on Karnataka CM, directs him to appear before special court

The HC also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, as well as Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy

The agitation was staged after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work in his village.
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea to quash an FIR registered against him in 2022 and directed him to appear before a special court for MP/MLA on March six.

The HC also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, as well as Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The case was registered against them after they took out a march to lay siege to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence here demanding the resignation of K S Eshwarappa who was the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister at the time.

The agitation was staged after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work in his village.

According to police, the case pertained to blocking roads and causing trouble to commuters.

The court maintained that public representatives should follow rules.

Also Read

Rs 5-10k fines may be imposed by govt on impounded vehicles in Delhi

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Court sides with Norwegian regulator's $100K daily fine imposed on Meta

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

UCC bill tabled in U'khand Assembly, live-in relationships to be registered

41,606 women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles: Govt

Centre impartial in distribution of funds to state govts: Nityanand Rai

85,152 posts of headmasters, assistant teachers vacant in UP, says Govt

India reports 124 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload at 1,508

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SiddaramaiahKarnatakacourt

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story