It set aside an October 14 order of the Varanasi District Court that rejected a plea for scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the structure

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
HC orders investigation of shivling-like structure inside Gyanvapi mosque

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered authorities to determine the age of the shivling-like structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi using modern technology.

It set aside an October 14 order of the Varanasi District Court that rejected a plea for scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the structure.

The high court ordered authorities to ensure no harm is done to the structure claimed to be a shivling. The mosque authorities say it is part of a fountain in the 'wazu khana', where ablutions are performed before namaz.

Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra passed the order on a revision petition challenging the Varanasi court order. PTI CORR.

Topics :High CourtAllahabad High Courtmosques

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

