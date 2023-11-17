Home / India News / HC pulls up Maha govt for delay in website creation for sales tax tribunal

HC pulls up Maha govt for delay in website creation for sales tax tribunal

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain, in its order of October 12, said it should not take so long to create and make the website functional.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The bench, in its order, noted that steps need to be taken expeditiously so that the website commences on or before December 31.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tribunals in a progressive state like Maharashtra cannot remain primitive in embracing technology, the Bombay High Court said, while rapping the Maharashtra government for dragging its feet on the creation of an official website for the state sales tax tribunal.

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain, in its order of October 12, said it should not take so long to create and make the website functional.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the present era, the courts and tribunals, which cater to the demands of the consumers of justice, cannot be expected to function without the basic requirement of an official website, to say the least, the court said.

The bench cited the Supreme Court's observation that technology plays an essential role in securing access to courtrooms and as a result, access to justice for citizens across the country.

In embracing technology, the tribunals in a progressive state like Maharashtra cannot remain primitive. Providing a website would certainly enhance the efficiency in the working of the tribunal and make effective access to justice, the court said.

The bench noted that in June this year, it was informed that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) had agreed to develop the tribunal's website.

The court had then directed the finance department to consider the issue of budgetary approval and had sought compliance by August.

In October, the tribunal's president informed the court that the government and the tribunal were taking steps to develop the website.

The bench, in its order, noted that steps need to be taken expeditiously so that the website commences on or before December 31.

The court noted that there was nothing so herculean and/or impossible in creating a website, especially with the expertise and experience of the NIC.

The court said it was of utmost necessity that the president of the tribunal forward a proposal to the Maharashtra government to make video-conferencing facilities available, as several other tribunals already have the same.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Shinde-led Sena had urged BJP to not give finance dept to Ajit Pawar: Raut

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family meet PM Modi

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

Shinde-led Maha govt incapable of maintaining law and order: Pawar

India raises concerns over potential carbon taxes in UK FTA talks: Report

Kiren Rijiju inspects India-funded key connectivity project in Maldives

Isro and Nasa discuss potential opportunities in space exploration

India ready to share technical capabilities for empowering people: DEA Secy

Cyclone 'Midhili' to make landfall in Bangladesh coast, fishermen warned

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtra governmentBombay HCSales Taxgovernance

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story