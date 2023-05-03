Home / India News / India's image as vibrant democracy shouldn't be tarnished by anyone: VP

India's image as vibrant democracy shouldn't be tarnished by anyone: VP

India is the world's most vibrant democracy and its image cannot be allowed to be tainted or tarnished by anyone, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said

Press Trust of India Dibrugarh
India's image as vibrant democracy shouldn't be tarnished by anyone: VP

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is the world's most vibrant democracy and its image cannot be allowed to be tainted or tarnished by anyone, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday.

Some people are trying to tarnish India's democratic image outside the country by spreading a false narrative that people do not enjoy their rights in the country, the Vice President said while addressing the 21st convocation of the Dibrugarh University here.

''When all is going well, why should some decry our democracy, talk outside as well as inside the country that we do not have democratic values. I dare say with confidence and without fear of contradictions, India is the most vibrant functional democracy on the planet on this date'', he said without taking any names.

He appealed to students, youth, intelligentsia and media to act as ''ambassadors of the country. Believe in nationalism and run down this narrative''.

This is a narrative with no factual basis and ''we cannot support those who inside and outside the country, tarnish and taint our growth trajectory and democratic values''.

The Vice President also said that the Parliament is a "place for dialogue, discussion and debate" and not a place for disruption and disturbances.

Also Read

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

We are in our extended family, says Vice-President Dhankhar in Cambodia

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Amritpal's 4 aides brought to Assam; to be kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail

Security beefed up in Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

Ex-CM Shettar still has Modi, Shah photos in office, says won't remove them

Row over Cong's K'taka election manifesto reaches poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

CBI asked for report on Sisodia's interim bail on grounds of wife's illness

K'taka polls: PM slams Cong, says it protects 'masterminds of terror'

Topics :Vice President

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story