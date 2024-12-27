He was my friend, philosopher and guide: Sonia Gandhi on Dr Manmohan Singh

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, expressed grief on passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92.

She said in a statement, "In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians. He was loved by the people of India for his pure heart and fine mind." She further said, "His advice, wise counsel and views were eagerly sought and deeply valued across the political spectrum in our country. Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature. Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every high office that he held. And he brought pride and honour to India." "For me, Dr Manmohan Singh's death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions. His commitment to social justice, secularism and democratic values was deep and unwavering. To spend any time with him, was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility. He leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled. We in the Congress Party, and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India's progress and development are immeasurable," Sonia Gandhi said. Manmohan Singh's final journey will commence from the headquarter of All India Congress Committee (AICC) to cremation ground at 9:30 am on Saturday. His funeral at 11.45 am at Nigambodh Ghat.