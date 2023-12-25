Home / India News / Health insurance: Govt to discuss 24-hr hospitalisation rule with Irdai

Health insurance: Govt to discuss 24-hr hospitalisation rule with Irdai

President of NCDRC, Justice Amreshwar Prasap Sahi, said that some district forums have innovated and ordered insurance cos to clear claims even when hospitalisation was less than 24 hrs

Representative Image
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Considering the advancements in the medical sciences, the consumer ministry has said that it will discuss the minimum 24-hour hospitalisation rule with the insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS), a report in The Times of India (ToI) said.

According to the ToI report, the issue was raised by the National Consumer Commission chief on Sunday, December 24. The President of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), Justice Amreshwar Prasap Sahi, was speaking at an event on National Consumer Rights Day where ToI quoted him as saying, "There is a condition that if one is not admitted in a hospital concerned for at least 24 hours for surgery, then the claims will not be accepted. This often comes up in case of medical claims and medical negligence cases. Some district forums innovated and ordered that even if it's 23-and-a-half hours, the claims have to be paid. They have backed this with reasoning that now several treatments can be done in less than 24 hours. So, there is no need to make the insurance companies aware of this."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Speaking to ToI, Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that we will take up the issue with Irdai and DFS to come up with a solution. Singh said that earlier, we had held discussions to introduce reforms to make documentation processes consumer-friendly.

Justice Sahi cited "landmark decisions" ordered by Punjab and Kerala district consumer commissions on cases related to medical insurance claims. The ToI report said that the Ferozpur District Consumer Commission, in August 2023, had held an insurance company liable for deficiency in service for wrongfully rejecting the complainant's medical claim based on the duration of hospitalisation being less than 24 hours.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Singh praised the judgments by consumer commissions at the district and state levels, which have resulted in the disposal of 177,000 complaints this year against the filing of 161,000 fresh cases. In the case of NCDRC, the case disposal rate is 200 per cent, the ToI report stated.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Centre may set up regulator for healthcare to expand insurance coverage

Irdai mandates TP insurance to employees travelling in employer's vehicle

IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

Halted plane carrying Indians to take off from France on Monday for India

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

India records 628 fresh Covid cases in a day, active caseload at 4,054

Covid-19 update: In biggest single-day spike, India registers 628 cases

Surprise inspection of Delhi hospitals begins as new Covid variant surges

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IRDAIHealth Insurancehealth insurance policyPublic health insuranceBS Web ReportsIrdai chairmanIRDAI insurance companiesprivate health sectorIndian healthcare

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story