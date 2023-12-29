Home / India News / Health min Mandaviya inaugurates integrated public health labs in Andhra

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated seven integrated public health laboratories in various districts of Andhra Pradesh here on Friday

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Press Trust of India Vijayawada

Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated seven integrated public health laboratories in various districts of Andhra Pradesh here on Friday.

He also laid the foundation stone for two critical care blocks and a Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory in Vijayawada, which are aimed at giving a boost to the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

"The BSL laboratory, seven integrated public health laboratories and the two critical care blocks once operational will play a pivotal role in providing quality medical services to the people of Andhra Pradesh," said Mandaviya, addressing officials and media.

The Union Minister noted that the Central government is following a holistic approach towards health by upgrading and expanding healthcare infrastructure in the country, which also includes building more medical and nursing colleges.

He said that now there are 23 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) while MBBS and nursing seats have doubled.

Mandaviya said collective efforts of the Central and state governments are key to meeting the needs of the country.

Topics :Mansukh Lal MandaviyaHealth MinistryNational Health Agencypublic health

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

