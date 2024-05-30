Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

The Delhi government, on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on people caught wasting water in the national capital. In a letter, Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena has asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deploy 200 teams across Delhi from Thursday to crack down upon washing of cars with piped water, overflow of tanks, and the use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also demanded a report from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on the massive 49 billion litres of water wasted daily due to carelessness. The NGT is seeking to impose punishments for water wastage, which currently lacks legal provisions.

In March this year, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) collected Rs 1,10,000 in fines from 22 families caught using drinking water for non-essential purposes such as car washing and gardening. The city has also banned the use of Cauvery river water for pool parties and rain dances during Holi celebrations.

The same month, the BWSSB had advised the city residents to use drinking water judiciously in light of the crisis, urging them to refrain from using it for activities like vehicle washing, construction, and recreational purposes. Repeat offenders face an additional fine of Rs 500 for each violation.

As water scarcity becomes an increasingly urgent issue, not only in India but also globally, many countries are implementing strict regulations and imposing hefty fines on individuals caught wasting water.

China

Under the Environmental Protection Law in China, companies and industries found to be in breach of environmental standards face strict penalties, which China says is “an important principle of the new legislation”. It further says that companies will be named and shamed for breaking environmental protection laws, while individuals in charge of companies found to be in breach will face up to 15 days in prison.

According to the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law of China, individuals or entities found violating water pollution regulations can face fines ranging from not less than 20,000 yuan to as high as one million yuan for different types of offences. Additionally, the law allows for fines of not less than 50,000 yuan but not more than 200,000 yuan for specific violations related to techniques that pollute the water environment.

Recently, China levied its biggest ever pollution fine, totalling $26 million, on six companies found guilty of dumping 25,000 tonnes of toxic waste into rivers in Jiangsu province. As many as 14 people were also imprisoned for the offence.

USA



US-based coal giant Alpha Natural Resources was ordered to pay $27.5 million and set aside $200 million for reducing toxic discharge after being caught violating water pollution limits over 6,000 times in seven years.

In California, new rules were adopted by the California’s State Water Resources Control Board in 2022 under which citizens are banned from watering lawns for 48 hours after a rainstorm or letting sprinklers run onto sidewalks. Violation of the rule will attract a fine of $500.

Along with limitations on when people can water lawns, the new rules prohibited people from washing their cars with hoses that lack a shut-off nozzle, using potable water to wash driveways, sidewalks, buildings and patios and for street cleaning or to fill decorative fountains or lakes.

Mexico

Since September 1, 2009, individuals in Mexico City can face a maximum fine of $15,000 pesos (approximately $1,150) for washing a car or the pavement with a hose.

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico resulted in a record $13.8 billion fine for BP, an oil and gas company, along with a $5 billion stock market hit.

Australia

Australia, known for its arid climate and periodic droughts, has stringent water conservation measures in place. In cities such as Melbourne and Sydney, strict regulations govern car washing practices, with fines imposed on those who flout the rules.

Under the Water Industry Act 2012, consumers can be fined up to $2,500 for water wastage.