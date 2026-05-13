Heatwave intensifies in west India, Delhi may get light rain, storms today

Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to witness a change in weather on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds through the day.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to range between 37-39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is set to hover between 26-28 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the IMD, the national capital may receive a brief spell of rain during the forenoon, with winds of 30-40 kmph gusting up to 50 kmph.

Heavy rain warning in northeast The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely across several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Karnataka. Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh may witness thundersquall activity with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph. In southern India, scattered thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and parts of Karnataka, with rainfall expected over Kerala in the next few days.