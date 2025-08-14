Delhi-NCR woke up to cool, pleasant weather on Thursday as heavy rain lashed several parts of the region, bringing respite from the heat but also causing severe waterlogging in areas of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

The IMD forecast light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning for the day, with some areas expected to receive heavy rain. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will be around 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.

This fresh spell follows heavy rainfall earlier in the week that caused flight delays and cancellations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR cities.

Weekly forecast points to continued showers The IMD's weekly forecast predicts light to moderate showers from August 15 afternoon, followed by intermittent rainfall over the weekend, sustained by an active monsoon trough pulling moist south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. Delhi air quality dips to 'moderate' Delhi's air quality worsened from the "satisfactory" category to "moderate," with the CPCB recording an AQI of 112 at 8 am on Thursday. On August 13, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 120 in Delhi, 92 in Gurugram, 141 in Noida, 188 in Greater Noida, and 136 in Ghaziabad.