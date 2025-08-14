Home / India News / Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rain brought relief and waterlogging to Delhi-NCR, with IMD warning of more showers, thunderstorms, and an orange alert for several Uttar Pradesh districts

Today Delhi Heavy rain caused severe waterlogging in areas of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. (Photo:PTI)
Aug 14 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Delhi-NCR woke up to cool, pleasant weather on Thursday as heavy rain lashed several parts of the region, bringing respite from the heat but also causing severe waterlogging in areas of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.
 
The IMD forecast light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning for the day, with some areas expected to receive heavy rain. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will be around 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.
 
This fresh spell follows heavy rainfall earlier in the week that caused flight delays and cancellations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR cities.
 

Weekly forecast points to continued showers

 
The IMD’s weekly forecast predicts light to moderate showers from August 15 afternoon, followed by intermittent rainfall over the weekend, sustained by an active monsoon trough pulling moist south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. 
   

Delhi air quality dips to ‘moderate’

 
Delhi’s air quality worsened from the “satisfactory” category to “moderate,” with the CPCB recording an AQI of 112 at 8 am on Thursday. On August 13, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 120 in Delhi, 92 in Gurugram, 141 in Noida, 188 in Greater Noida, and 136 in Ghaziabad.
 

Orange alert for northern Uttar Pradesh districts

 
The IMD has issued an orange alert for several northern districts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy showers in Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, and Maharajganj. Rainfall intensity in the state is likely to ease from August 15, though thunderstorms and lightning are possible at isolated spots. 
 

Widespread rain warnings across northern India

 
Monsoon activity has strengthened across northern India. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain in isolated parts of Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh is set to receive heavy to very heavy showers. Some areas in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana are also expected to witness heavy rainfall.
 

Delhi weather heavy rains IMD weather forecast Delhi air quality UP rains

Aug 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

