Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, offers respite from hot, humid weather

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, bringing relief from the hot and humid conditions of the last few days.

The national capital has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September.

On Monday, the maximum temperature touched 37.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A day earlier, the city recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest September day in two years. On September 5, 2023, Delhi logged 38.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle through the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.