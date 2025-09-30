Home / India News / Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, offers respite from hot, humid weather

According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle through the day

The national capital has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, bringing relief from the hot and humid conditions of the last few days.

The national capital has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September.

On Monday, the maximum temperature touched 37.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A day earlier, the city recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest September day in two years. On September 5, 2023, Delhi logged 38.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle through the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal. Relative humidity stood at 74 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114 at 8 am, falling in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

