Home / India News / 7th child dies in MP's Chhindwara from suspected kidney infection in Sept

7th child dies in MP's Chhindwara from suspected kidney infection in Sept

Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh said government doctors have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care to children showing symptoms of the infection and remain fully proactive

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL
District hospital paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel said seven children -- aged between one and seven years -- have succumbed to the infection so far
Press Trust of India Chhindwara (MP)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 4-year-old boy from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has died due to a suspected kidney infection, marking the seventh such child fatality in the district this month, officials said.

Authorities have collected different samples from the areas concerned to identify the source of infection, the initial symptoms of which include high fever and difficulty in urinating, they said.

The deaths have been reported mainly from Tamia and adjoining Koylanchal areas, about 55 km from the district headquarters, where several other children are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, the officials said on Sunday, as authorities grappled with the rising number of such cases.

In the latest case, Vikas Yaduvanshi (4), a resident of Dighawani village in Chhindwara district, died at a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra on Saturday. His last rites were performed at his native place on Sunday, the officials informed.

Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh said government doctors have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care to children showing symptoms of the infection and remain fully proactive.

"Patients requiring immediate advanced treatment should be referred to AIIMS Nagpur (about 150 km from the area). If needed, arrangements for the Madhya Pradesh government's 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' will be made to airlift patients to save lives," Singh told PTI on Sunday.

He said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to him over the phone and asked him to ensure that patients receive prompt and best treatment.

District hospital paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel said seven children -- aged between one and seven years -- have succumbed to the infection so far.

A team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, recently surveyed the affected areas and collected samples for testing, he added.

"A health department team from Bhopal also collected water samples from households. These have been sent to a laboratory in Pune. The exact cause of the deaths will be known after reports arrive," Dr Patel said.

Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Naresh Gunnade said the first suspected case of the infection was reported on August 24 followed by the first death on September 7.

According to officials, the initial symptoms included high fever and difficulty in urinating.

Residents of affected villages remain anxious as authorities continue efforts to identify the source of the infection and curb further casualties.

At present, seven children -- three in Chhindwara and four in Nagpur -- are under treatment and their condition is out of danger, stated the officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi condoles Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death, calls him party's pillar

PM Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza plan: 'Viable pathway to long term peace'

TVK district secretary arrested over Karur rally stampede that killed 41

Amit Shah to inaugurate Delhi Jal Board projects worth over ₹1,800 crore

Premium

Europe, Asia roll out the welcome mat for Indian talent amid US curbs

Topics :Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh govtHealthcare in Indiakidney disease

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story