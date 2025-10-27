Home / India News / Heavy rain, strong winds lash Kerala; fisherman killed as boat capsizes

Heavy rain, strong winds lash Kerala; fisherman killed as boat capsizes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts, indicating the possibility of rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204 mm within 24 hours

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
A yellow alert has also been issued for Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several districts across Kerala on Monday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, officials said.

In Alappuzha district, a fisherman died after his boat capsized near the Arthunkal coast following a strong wind.

Police said that the deceased is Paul Devasia, a native of Arthunkal.

He went out for fishing early in the morning, and though other fishermen rescued him from the water, he later died, police said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts, indicating the possibility of rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204 mm within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts, where rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm is likely.

The IMD further warned of strong winds across all districts in the state.

Officials said heavy rain was reported in the northern districts since early morning, leading to waterlogging in parts of Kozhikode city, where water entered several shops near the KSRTC bus station.

Intense rainfall was also reported in the high-range regions of Malappuram and Kannur, while strong winds battered coastal areas.

The rain also intensified in the central Kerala districts, including Ernakulam and Alappuzha, during the morning hours, authorities said.

Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea in view of the rough weather conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSF foils Pak's smuggling bid, seizes over 5 kg heroin along IB in Jammu

LIVE news updates: US-Pakistan ties not at India's expense, says Marco Rubio

Traffic restrictions placed in Delhi ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations

One dead after massive fire breaks out in Moradabad hotel, 16 rescued

India to host four-day Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet

Topics :KeralaKerala rainsIMD weather forecastheavy rainsHeavy rain and thunderstorm

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story