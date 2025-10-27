Heavy rain, strong winds lash Kerala; fisherman killed as boat capsizes

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several districts across Kerala on Monday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, officials said.
In Alappuzha district, a fisherman died after his boat capsized near the Arthunkal coast following a strong wind.
Police said that the deceased is Paul Devasia, a native of Arthunkal.
He went out for fishing early in the morning, and though other fishermen rescued him from the water, he later died, police said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts, indicating the possibility of rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204 mm within 24 hours.
A yellow alert has also been issued for Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts, where rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm is likely.
The IMD further warned of strong winds across all districts in the state.
Officials said heavy rain was reported in the northern districts since early morning, leading to waterlogging in parts of Kozhikode city, where water entered several shops near the KSRTC bus station.
Intense rainfall was also reported in the high-range regions of Malappuram and Kannur, while strong winds battered coastal areas.
The rain also intensified in the central Kerala districts, including Ernakulam and Alappuzha, during the morning hours, authorities said.
Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea in view of the rough weather conditions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
