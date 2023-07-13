Home / India News / Water levels in reservoirs in west, south India less than last year

As on July 13, the water levels in reservoirs in these regions were still lower than last year

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Heavy rains across north India over the last week have lifted water levels in reservoirs in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, according to the Central Water Commission.

Scanty rains in the first part of the monsoon season, however, have impacted water levels in the reservoirs of western and south India, it said.

Though, they are better than the average level of the last 10 years on the same date, it said.

With rains being predicted in western and southern India over the next few weeks, there is possibility of improvement in the water levels. 

Water levels in the reservoirs improve irrigation potential, and it is vital for the forthcoming rabi crop.

From June 1 to July 13, 2023, south India witnessed around 22 per cent deficit in monsoon, while in Maharashtra, it was down by almost 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Nudge Institute, a non-for-profit organization showed that almost 76 per cent of farmers who did farming in rainfed areas said that rains were one of the main reasons for their crop loss.

The survey also found that in the last five years yields of around 54 per cent of farmers decreased while 35 per cent of those surveyed witnessed an increase in their per hectare yields while it stayed the same for 11 per cent of them.

The survey was done on those who owned one to three acres of irrigated land or three to seven acres of rainfed land, as per the survey definition.

The survey was done of 145 farmers and 56 of their spouses in eight districts across six states and five agro-ecological zones.

The survey also showed that 75 per cent of the rainfed agriculture farmers cited monsoon and rains as their top concerns while 52 per cent of those who owned irrigated land cited pests and diseases as being their major problems.

 Among rainfed farmers whose yield has decreased in the last five years, 83 per cent cited rain as the reason while among irrigated farmers whose yield has decreased, 54 per cent cited pests and disease as the reason and 29 per cent cited rain

The survey showed that incidence of pests and disease and weeds have increased for about three in four smallholder farmers in the last five years

The survey also found that on an average, incidence of spraying pesticides has more than doubled for 76 per cent of smallholder farmers over the last five years.


First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

