Traffic curbs in Delhi's Paharganj on Aug 14 for Janmashtami, Tazia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Traffic movement in Delhi's Paharganj area will be affected on Thursday afternoon due to the Janmashtami and Tazia processions, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Wednesday.

The advisory highlighted that the Paharganj samuhik shobha yatra for Janmashtami and the Tazia procession will occur on August 14, with restrictions and diversions commencing from 1.30 pm.

The Janmashtami procession will start from Mandir Shri Bankey Bihari Ji in Sangatrasan Bazar, Paharganj, and pass through Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chuna Mandi, Main Bazar, Munja Chowk, and Arakashan Road.

The Tazia procession is set to begin at Ajmeri Gate, Pul Paharganj, and DBG Road, directing towards Chelmsford Road and the New Delhi Railway Station, the advisory informed.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on Chelmsford Road, Arakashan Road, and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road during the events.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches during the procession timings to prevent delays and congestion, plan their journeys in advance, and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiTrafficJanmashtamiDelhi traffic

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

