Himachal CM lays foundation stone for zoo, announces Rs 100 cr for Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park and several other development projects worth Rs 100 crore in Dehra, Kangra district.

"Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth Rs 100 crore in the Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra district. These various projects will play an important role in the all-around development of the area," Sukhu in an X post said.

Speaking to reporters at the event, CM Sukhu said, "Who says 'Dehra koi nahi tera' (Dehra, no one is yours)?... After a few years, this entire region will be recognised for tourism. Safari will also be established here. We have declared Kangra as the Tourism capital, and this is the second step towards that, the first was the airport's expansion..."

He added, "The zoo and animal enclosure for which we laid the foundation stone here today will be ready within one year... We will soon bridge whatever gaps are left in Kangra's development works." ALSO READ: Return used packs, get paid: Himachal's new policy to tackle mountain trash According to a post shared by CM Sukhu on X, the development projects are aimed at promoting overall growth in the region. The Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi is being developed at a cost of Rs 619 crore. It will house 78 species, including Asiatic lions, hog deer, monitor lizards, crocodiles, gharials and various bird species.

"Additionally, Durgesh Aranya Wildlife Sanctuary will boost tourism activities and provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth, thereby strengthening the local economy," the X post said. The Chief Minister also distributed land allotment certificates to 89 Pong Dam settlers. Each family will receive Rs 3 lakh in financial aid for building houses, as per another X post by the CM. "During my visit to Dehra, two daughters informed me that there was no means of transport available here during the rainy season. I want to assure that the construction of Nandpur bridge will be completed by December this year," CM Sukhu wrote in the X post.