Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned in classroom construction 'scam'

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with an alleged ₹2,000 crore scam related to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has summoned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on June 9. Former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain has been asked to appear on June 6. The anti-corruption body, which comes under the Delhi government, had registered a corruption case against the two leaders on 30 April.

BJP leaders file complaint

The summons follows a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Harish Khurana, BJP lawmaker Kapil Mishra, and Neelkanth Bakshi from the BJP’s Media Relations Department. The former ministers have been accused of inflating expenses during the construction of semi-permanent classrooms, said Shweta Singh Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police, Anti-Corruption Branch. AAP dismisses allegations The Aam Aadmi Party has responded by alleging that the case was filed to “pressure and scare” its leadership. Many of AAP’s electoral campaigns were centred on how it improved schools and colleges over the past decade. Allegations of inflated contracts, irregularities