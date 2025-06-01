Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 12:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Return used packs, get paid: Himachal's new policy to tackle mountain trash

Return used packs, get paid: Himachal's new policy to tackle mountain trash

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has launched 'Deposit Refund Scheme 2025', offering cash refunds for returned non-biodegradable packaging to tackle waste

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved a new initiative aimed at tackling non-biodegradable waste. Under the plan, buyers will pay a refundable deposit on select products. This deposit will be returned once the used packaging is handed back, according to an official release.
 
The initiative, called the Deposit Refund Scheme 2025, will be launched on a pilot basis. It will cover various types of packaging, including glass bottles, plastic drink containers, aluminium cans, liquid cartons, soft plastic packs, and multilayered packaging.
 
The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also approved the recruitment of 700 Home Guard volunteers in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.
 
 
"Based on QR code scanning, the vendor will charge a nominal fee, and that will be refunded once the plastic pack is disposed of at the collection centre," said Himachal Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan.
 
Meanwhile, to improve resource utilisation and support environmental protection, the cabinet authorised the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation to collect minor minerals and carry out dredging in rivers and ponds situated in forest areas.

Also Read

Urgent need for processing units as cherry harvesting picks up in Himachal

Urgent need for processing units as cherry harvesting picks up in Himachal

pharma, drugs, medicine

Venus Remedies gets GMP renewal certification from Ukraine's SMDC

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

HPBOSE revising Class 12 results due to answer key discrepancies in English

students, college

HPBOSE 10th results 2025 released today at hpbose.org, steps to download

Blackout

Blackout advisory issued in Bilaspur amid rising tensions with Pakistan

 
Mountain of trash
 
According to media reports, Shimla generates nearly 2,800 tonnes of solid waste each month, while Manali — a popular tourist destination — produces more than 1,100 tonnes. This amount tends to double during peak tourist seasons.
 
Apart from major urban centres like Shimla, many smaller towns that draw visitors with their natural charm lack effective waste management systems. As a result, rubbish often accumulates along roadsides and causes blockages in local water bodies.
 
Earlier in 2018, the state government imposed a ban on the use of thermocol items such as cups, plates, glasses, and spoons to address environmental concerns.
 
Other cabinet decisions
 
In another decision, the cabinet approved regular jobs for 203 Panchayat Secretaries (Zila Parishad cadre) who will have completed two years of contract service by March 31, 2025.
 
The cabinet also decided to shift the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamsala.
 
A significant change was also made to the Postgraduate/Specialist Services (PG/SS) Policy. The cabinet removed the requirement of a one-year field posting before doctors can apply for senior residency at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.
 
This update aligns the policy with that of AIIMS in Chamiyana and aims to simplify the selection process while streamlining the Resident Doctor and PG/SS policies.
 
Lastly, the cabinet approved the reorganisation of development blocks in parts of Kangra and Hamirpur districts — specifically Sulah, Bhawarna, Lambagaon, and Bhoranj — to enhance local administrative accessibility for residents.

More From This Section

BRO, Sikkim, rescue op, Aid

1,500 tourists stranded in North Sikkim, rains halt search for missing

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to provide subsidies to promote e-vehicles, says CM Gupta

landslide, Uganda landslide

Five dead in Assam landslides as heavy rain triggers floods in districts

Goods and Services Tax, GST

CBIC debunks social media claims of delay in granting GST registration

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Instagram influencer sent to 14-day judicial custody over viral video

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government plastic waste

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon