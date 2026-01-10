PM Modi to visit Somnath for Swabhiman Parv celebrations in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Somnath in Gujarat on Saturday evening to take part in celebrations being held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, officials said.

The temple town has been decked up, and a series of events is being held there from January 7-11 as part of the festivities.

"The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a powerful symbol of our spiritual tradition, celebrated with great reverence, devotion, and joy across the country. In this connection, I will have the privilege of participating in the divine chanting of the Omkar Mantra at the Somnath Temple tomorrow night at around 8 p.m.," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X on Friday.

"The next day, at around 9:45 a.m., after participating in the Shaurya Yatra dedicated to the countless brave sons of Mother India, I will visit and worship the temple. After this, I will also have the opportunity to participate in a public program here. #SomnathSwabhimanParv," he said. A mega drone show will also be held on Saturday night as part of the celebrations. The Parv is being held to remember the countless citizens of India who have made sacrifices to defend the temple, which continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday.

The programme also marks 1,000 years since the Somnath temple's invasion by Mahmud of Ghazni, it said. Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory, the statement said. After Independence, the effort for the restoration of the temple was undertaken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then President of India Rajendra Prasad.

The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration, in 2026, adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. The celebrations will witness the participation of hundreds of saints from across the country, along with 72 hours of continuous chanting of 'Om' in the temple premises. On January 11 morning, the prime minister will take part in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice, officials said. Thereafter, PM Modi will offer prayers at the temple. He will then participate in a public function marking Somnath Swabhiman Parv.