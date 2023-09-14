Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

On September 14 every year, Hindi Diwas, also known as Hindi Day, is celebrated. The purpose of the day is to promote and honour the cultural heritage of Hindi, India's official language.

Although, the Constitution of India does not provide any language the ‘national language’ status, however, Hindi in Devanagari script is the official language of the centre and furthermore of the Union, according to the Article 343 of the Constitution of India.

Hindi, being an Indo-Aryan language, is the third most spoken language globally, after English and Chinese Mandarin, and is spoken by 600 million people around the world.

Hindi is written in Devanagari script and is amongst the 22 languages officially recognised by the government of India. It stands as one of the two languages endorsed by the central government, the other being English.



What is the history behind the Hindi Diwas? The first Indian prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, had declared September 14 to be the Hindi Diwas. Hindi was announced as one of the official languages to smooth out government tasks in a multilingual country. It is to be noticed that Mahatma Gandhi called Hindi the ‘language of the majority’.

The Constituent Assembly of India acknowledged Hindi, written in Devanagari script, according to the official language of India on September 14, 1949. Formally, the primary Hindi Day was celebrated on September 14, 1953.

The reason for taking on Hindi as one of the official languages was to improve administration in a country with numerous dialects. Numerous authors, poets, and activists worked toward making Hindi the official language.



What is the importance of the Hindi Diwas? One reason behind celebrating this day is to prevent the further popularisation of the English language in the country and turn more focus to the adoption of Hindi language.

The motive behind celebrating the Hindi Diwas is to honour and recognize the contribution of the Hindi language to India's cultural and linguistic diversity. Celebrating Hindi Diwas is celebrating and promoting the linguistic variety in India. The promotion and advancement of India's linguistic heritage are its primary goals.



Happy Hindi Diwas: Wishes and Messages

• Hindi is the best language in the whole world. It connects people from all religions and castes. Happy Hindi Diwas.

• We should not be ashamed about speaking Hindi. We are Indians and Hindi is our mother tongue. Let us be proud of it. Greetings of Hindi Diwas 2023.

• Hindi is the only language in India that connects people from different regions. Let us pledge to respect and honor our language always. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023.

• Hindi is our national language, and we should preserve it for our future generations. Let us promote Hindi everywhere. Happy Hindi Diwas 2023.

• Just as spring blossoms due to the mixing of colours. Hindi is like the sugar candy of languages. Happy Hindi Day!

Hindi Diwas 2023: Celebration

On this day, numerous literary and cultural celebrations of great Hindi literature are held all over the country. Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar awards are additionally provided to public sector units (PSUs), ministries, departments, nationalised banks and citizens on Hindi Diwas for their commitment and advancement of Hindi.

Many schools and universities sort out different literary and cultural programmes, as well as rivalries to show the importance of the day and bring issues to light about the language. The President of India paid respects to individuals for their commitments to the language at a function conducted on this day in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Celebration across India

Cultural programs: Numerous Indian embassies and cultural centres all over the planet organise social programs to observe Hindi Day. These programs might include plays, music concerts, and dance performances that show off India's rich cultural heritage.

Language contests: Workshops, debates, test and speech competitions are held to promote the Hindi language among students and experts. These contests are intended to inspire youth to learn and appreciate Hindi and to promote the use of language across the country.

Online occasions: Numerous online celebrations of Hindi Day are taking place as a result of the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings. This includes online courses, live streaming of cultural activities, and rivalries coordinated via social media platforms.



Hindi Diwas Quotes

• Hindi Bhartiya Sanskriti ki aatma hai (Hindi is the soul of Indian culture)- Kamla Pati Tripathi

• Bhasha vichar ki poshak hai. (Language is the attire of thoughts)- Dr. Johnson

• Bhartiya sahitya aur sanskriti ko Hindi ki den badi mehatvapurna hai. (Hindi’s contribution to Indian culture and literature is unmatched)- Sampurnanand

• Desh ko ek sutra me bandhne ke liye ek bhasha ki avashyakta hai. (Hindi is essential for India’s unity)- Seth Govinddas

• Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hai bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai. (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language)- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

• Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon (Without Hindi, I am voiceless)- Mahatma Gandhi.

• Rashtra bhasha ke bina aazadi bekar hai. (Freedom without a national language is meaningless)- Avanindra Kumar Vidyalankar

• Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial that it did not boycott any word just because it was a foreign language- Dr Rajendra Prasad, Former President of India

• Hindi is the greatest language of the world.- Rahul Sankrityayan, Indian Writer

• Hindi is the soul of Indian culture.- Kamalapati Tripathi.