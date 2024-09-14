Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

Shah said all Indian languages are the nation's pride and heritage, adding the the country cannot move forward without enriching them

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said the official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language.

Shah said all Indian languages are the nation's pride and heritage, adding the the country cannot move forward without enriching them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Heartiest greetings of Hindi Diwas to all the countrymen... Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language," he said in a message.

The home minister said this year Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the country's official language.

"I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realising the resolution of a developed India," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt decides to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, says Amit Shah

PM Modi, HM Shah among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Haryana elections

Amit Shah raps Rahul Gandhi over his quota remark during America visit

Standing with divisive forces is Rahul Gandhi's habit, says Amit Shah

HM Amit Shah urges security agencies to use AI for checking cybercrimes

Topics :Amit ShahHindi languageHindi

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story