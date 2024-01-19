Home / India News / Hisar airport in Haryana to be operational by April, says official

Hisar airport in Haryana to be operational by April, says official

According to him, it will be a greenfield airport conceived in an area over 7,000 acres which will be implemented in three different phases

Photo: Bloomberg | Representative image
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, Haryana will be open for commercial operations from April this year, a senior bureaucrat of the state government said here on Friday.

At a media briefing, Additional Chief Secretary (Civil Aviation department) Sudhir Rajpal said that the state government held talks with Alliance Air to start flights from Hisar to cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur and Ahmedabad and that the carrier has already obtained necessary licences from DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) for the operations from the airport.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Now we are in the process of obtaining licences for the airport and we hope that we will be able to start commercial operations as early as April this year. This airport is situated just about 230 km to the west of New Delhi and therefore it is very advantageously located," he told reporters.

According to him, it will be a greenfield airport conceived in an area over 7,000 acres which will be implemented in three different phases.

Phase 1 was already implemented a few years ago. Under phase 2, a runway of 10,000 feet, a terminal building with an annual capacity of 2.1 million passengers and all the related facilities for cargo and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) of the aviation ecosystem were in place, he further said.

In addition to the Hisar airport, the state government has developed five airstrips in Haryana, he added.

Also Read

New national policy may turn India's airports into global transit hubs

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

Avoid gold plating of airports, cost to be in people's reach: Parl panel

World's best and worst airports for 2023 offer plenty of surprises

Govt forms panel to examine steps to safeguard interests of SCs: Report

HC issues summons to Netflix on film 'Animal' regarding OTT launch

SC refuses to interfere with AIADMK resolution expelling OPS, his aides

First photo of Ram Lalla idol from temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

New Aadhaar rule may allow online mobile number change; check all updates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Haryana GovernmentHaryanaAirports in IndiaAviation sector

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story