Hisar airport in Haryana to be operational by April, says official

Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, Haryana will be open for commercial operations from April this year, a senior bureaucrat of the state government said here on Friday.

At a media briefing, Additional Chief Secretary (Civil Aviation department) Sudhir Rajpal said that the state government held talks with Alliance Air to start flights from Hisar to cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur and Ahmedabad and that the carrier has already obtained necessary licences from DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) for the operations from the airport.

"Now we are in the process of obtaining licences for the airport and we hope that we will be able to start commercial operations as early as April this year. This airport is situated just about 230 km to the west of New Delhi and therefore it is very advantageously located," he told reporters.

According to him, it will be a greenfield airport conceived in an area over 7,000 acres which will be implemented in three different phases.

Phase 1 was already implemented a few years ago. Under phase 2, a runway of 10,000 feet, a terminal building with an annual capacity of 2.1 million passengers and all the related facilities for cargo and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) of the aviation ecosystem were in place, he further said.

In addition to the Hisar airport, the state government has developed five airstrips in Haryana, he added.