Home / India News / 'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government’s focus on these sectors over the past 11 years reflects a strong commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Tuticorin
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the recently signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as 'historic,' highlighting it as a symbol of the world’s growing trust in India and a boost to the vision of a developed Bharat and Tamil Nadu. 
 
Speaking after inaugurating projects worth ₹4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the FTA with Britain will accelerate progress towards a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu.
 
Modi, who landed directly in Tamil Nadu after his official visit to the Maldives, emphasized the central role of infrastructure and energy as the backbone of state development. 
 
He said the government’s focus on these sectors over the past 11 years reflects a strong commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth.
 
The projects inaugurated include the new state-of-the-art Tuticorin airport terminal, railway electrification of the 90 km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, and strategic highway projects such as the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36 and the 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road. 
 
Modi also dedicated the North Cargo Berth III at V O Chidambaranar Port with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA. 
 
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of railways as the lifeline of industrial growth and underlined how the NDA government’s infrastructure projects like Atal Sethu, Sonmarg Tunnel, and Bogibeel Bridge have created thousands of jobs nationwide.
 
Regarding national security, Modi praised weapons manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative for their significant role during Operation Sindoor, a cross-border military offensive, stating these weapons helped destroy enemy targets and caused great concern among adversaries.
The event saw participation from Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, State Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of State L Murugan, TN Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, and other dignitaries.
 
Modi also paid tribute to legendary freedom fighters from the region, including V O Chidambaram Pillai, King Veerapandia Kattabomman, and chieftain Veeran Azhagu Muthukon.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

